Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Hub Group worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.