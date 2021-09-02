Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.94. 259,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,803. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -20.39.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

