Huize (HUIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huize stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a PE ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Huize has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $13.85.

Separately, TheStreet cut Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

