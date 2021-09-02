Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
