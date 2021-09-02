Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.