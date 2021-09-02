Hush Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $697.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0972 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $697.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00306188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00161919 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

