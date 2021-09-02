Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $1,221.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00305776 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00155567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00185753 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002224 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.