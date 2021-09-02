Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.14

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.01, with a volume of 137170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.01.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

