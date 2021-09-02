I/O Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $440.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $440.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.09 or 0.00485872 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003077 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.06 or 0.01157658 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,082,160 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

