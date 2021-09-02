ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.02. ICL Group shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1,304 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

