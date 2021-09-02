iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 37 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.