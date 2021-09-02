IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $94,712.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

