Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $469.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.08 and a 200-day moving average of $439.76. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

