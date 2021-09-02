IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 54,850 Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 122.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 2.46% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 55.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

NYSEARCA:UGL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 133,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.