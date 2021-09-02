IMC Chicago LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

VOO traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $416.73. 2,811,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,424. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

