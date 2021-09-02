IMC Chicago LLC Buys 5,460 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $165.94.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.