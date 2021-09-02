IMC Chicago LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 630,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.91% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 8,181,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,994,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

