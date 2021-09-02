IMC Chicago LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,057 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.64% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of BNO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 798,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

