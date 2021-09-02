IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $9.45 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.83% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 138,560 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 407,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 171,176 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 139,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,918. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65.

