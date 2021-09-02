IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.00% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 408.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $194.96. 6,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,560. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $194.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

