IMC Chicago LLC Sells 89,279 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,279 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,046. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23.

