IMC Chicago LLC Takes $16.58 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

TQQQ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,682,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,756,271. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $152.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.59.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

