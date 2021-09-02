ImmunoGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,038 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,582% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 21.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 37,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,435. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.