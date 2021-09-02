Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Trading Down 5.1%

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.74. 25,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 44,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$528.81 million and a P/E ratio of -74.80.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. purchased 24,400 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,319,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$78,661,344.42.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

