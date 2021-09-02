Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -108.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.