Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 229,916 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Independent Bank Group worth $97,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 280,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

