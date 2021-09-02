INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 17,793 shares.The stock last traded at $70.10 and had previously closed at $70.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.31 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $15,118,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

