ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

