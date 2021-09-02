Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $13.08 or 0.00026332 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $427.24 million and $88.90 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00818501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047841 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

