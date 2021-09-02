Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to “Outperform”

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IPHA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 572,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.20 million and a PE ratio of -13.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

