INO COIN (INO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $998.94 million and approximately $2,858.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $5.55 or 0.00011249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00121545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.96 or 0.00814767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00047434 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

