InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $190,267.15 and $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.07 or 0.00488415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003166 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.77 or 0.01170573 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,704,097 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.