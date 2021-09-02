Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 16,739 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $946,088.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42.

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 491,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,905. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

