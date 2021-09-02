Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMBA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.67. 2,610,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $138.96.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

