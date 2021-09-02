Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 780 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $14,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,612. Koss Co. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 million, a PE ratio of 311.89 and a beta of -2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 5,557.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 536,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 248.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Koss by 140.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

