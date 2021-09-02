Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 4,978 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

NYSE:PHR traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,974. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Phreesia by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Phreesia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Phreesia by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

