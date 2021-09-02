Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Sells 536 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $15,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kapil Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $289,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.69. 983,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,927. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on POSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after buying an additional 377,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

