Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Insider Sells 126,724 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.00. 25,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.76 and a 200 day moving average of $179.23.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.