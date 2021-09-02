Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $7.84 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $16,245.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00811697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00047747 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,972,314 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

