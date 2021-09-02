Insureum Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $216,202.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00127816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00802414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

