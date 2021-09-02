Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Holdings Lifted by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 2.92% of Integra Resources worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

ITRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ITRG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.67.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

