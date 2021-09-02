Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,499 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NYSE ED opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

