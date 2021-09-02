Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 27,692 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

