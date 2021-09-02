Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Reaches $0.0025 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $24,418.36 and approximately $12,618.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

