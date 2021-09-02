Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

