InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. InterDigital has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

