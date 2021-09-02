International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $17,020.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $17,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $16,510.00.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 298,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $501.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

