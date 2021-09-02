International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading Up 7.8%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shares shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. 123,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 226,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $177.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 43.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,825,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,173,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 405,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

