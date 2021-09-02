Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITPOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

