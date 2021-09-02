Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $64,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

INTU opened at $563.13 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

