Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 45,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,835. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

